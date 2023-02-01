The much-awaited Kannada movie Hondisi Bareyiri, directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha, has been making headlines since its announcement. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10. Meanwhile, the makers are currently busy promoting the movie. But this time, the makers are promoting the film in a different way. The team has adopted a new technique for promotion.

Almost all films invite people to the theatre in a new way. But this time the Hondisi Bareyiri team has incorporated a new idea of a written letter to invite people to the screening. There is no doubt that this is a unique way to promote a film.

This letter contains the entire information about the movie. This letter is like regular letters which we write for our dear ones, relatives and friends. It also contains the details of the film, along with the release date written on it. The letter begins with “Hope you all are well…”, and ends with “Our film is releasing on February 10. Come to the theatre to see this, let’s all meet there.” Hondisi Bareyiri is currently garnering attention for this unique mode of promotion.

Hondisi Bareyari features Praveen Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Bhavana Rao and Aishani Shetty in lead roles. Naveen, Archana Kottige, Sri Mahadev, Archana Jois, Smyuktha Hornad and many others also feature in the film in supporting roles.

The film has been produced under the banner of Sunday Cinemas and is set around college romances, friendships and heartbreaks. The movie will surely take the cine-goers on a nostalgia trip.

The movie’s shoot started in December 2019 and its major portions were shot in Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Thirthahalli and Bengaluru. The soundtrack for the film has been given by Joe Costa while the cinematography has been handled by Shanthi Sagar HG.

