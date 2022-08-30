Kannada Film Love 360 to be Remade in Tamil and Telugu, Reveals Director

Kannada film Love 360, directed by Shashank, hit the big screen on August 19 and has been receiving a good critical response. The movie, which pairs Love Mocktail star Rachana Inder with Praveen, making his Kannada cinema debut, premiered to positive reviews from critics, who praised both the lead actors and the director’s handling of the material with a novice cast.

The filmmaker, who co-produced the movie with Praveen’s mother, however, laments that despite the positive reviews, audiences did not flock to the theatres. The movie has been staggering at the box office, Shashank says.

However, despite the movie not raking in the moolah at the box office, the makers have a reason to be happy. The film’s remake rights are high in demand. On his Twitter page, director Shashank, who is known for popular films like Moggina Manasu and Krishnan Love Story, thanked the Kannada people for whatever support they have shown towards the movie and revealed that a major banner has expressed interest in remaking Love 360 in the Tamil and Telugu languages. He revealed it in the form of a film poster that contained the news.

On August 21, the director voiced his disappointment over declining box office receipts and requested viewers to go watch the movie in movies. Shashank addressed Kannada moviegoers through a video message and stated, “Love 360, which includes the well-known song Jagave Neenu, was released in theatres on August 19 and has received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The disappointing part is that this has not resulted in the kind of box office take that we had anticipated. No other movie theatre is making money, except the popular Veeresh theatres in Bengaluru. I’m expecting losses as a producer who worked with fresh talent to create a good movie. Please go watch our movie at your local theatre if you enjoy and support the Kannada cinema.

The Kannada adaptation of the Korean movie Mother, Love 360, has been praised by critics for being skillfully repurposed to appeal to a local audience.

