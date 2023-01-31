Kannada action film Martin will soon hit the theatres. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the theatrical release or OTT release date of the film. As per sources, the makers have completed the shooting schedule and the film is going to be released in the second week of February. Directed and written by AP Arjun, the film features Dhruva Sarja and Gaalipata 2 fame Vaibhavi Shandilya in lead roles. The film also stars Nikitin Dheer, Sukrutha Wagle and Chikkanna in pivotal roles. Dhruva Serja-starrer Martin is a multilingual film and will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The film has been bankrolled by Uday K Mehta under Vasavi Enterprises banner. With the release of the film, Arjun will mark his second directorial with Dhruva Sarja. Earlier, the duo worked together in the film KD- The Devil.

Mani Sharma composed the music for Martin, while the cinematography has been handled by Satya Hegde. Now, the film is expected to soon hit the theatres as the actor is set to begin shooting for director Prem’s untitled period film.

Recently the director released the poster of the film. While sharing the poster, he wrote, “Happy New Year 2023 # - ’ ."

Check out the tweet here:

Moments after the poster of the film was unveiled, several social media users rushed to the comment section. One user wrote, “The man of million hearts. The king of Sandalwood." Another user commented, “Sir please announce the teaser release date of the film." One user also added, “DS Boss Martin next level."

The film was earlier reported to be released in late December. But Shiva Rajkumar’s Vedha and Ganesh’s Baana Daariyalli were already booked for the Christmas weekend.

Dhruv Sarja made his acting debut with the 2012 film Addhuri. After then, he went on to appear in films such as Bahaddur, Bharjari, KD- The Devil and Pogaru, among others.

