Kannada Film Producer Ramu, Husband of Actress Malashree, Dies of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Kannada film producer Ramu, who is known as Croreparti Ramu, has died of Covid-19 today at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 52 years and he is husband of famous actress Malashree. He had produced 37 films including Ak47, Lockup Death, CBI Durga, and Kalasipalya. He was the first Kannada producer who ventured to produce a Kannada film with a budget of more than ₹1 crore, for which he earned the Koti Ramu nickname.

He was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last, reported TOI. Ramu and Kannada film superstar Malashree have two children. Ramu and Malashree had teamed up to make some of the most popular action thrillers.

Condolences pored in from the Kannada film industry.

One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 26, 2021

This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer’s and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cEm8C34qtx— SRIIMURALI (@SRIMURALIII) April 26, 2021

Ramu had been active in the film industry for nearly 3 decades and made over 30 films in that period.

