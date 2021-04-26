movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Kannada Film Producer Ramu, Husband of Actress Malashree, Dies of Covid-19 in Bengaluru
1-MIN READ

Kannada Film Producer Ramu, Husband of Actress Malashree, Dies of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Kannada Film Producer Ramu, Husband of Actress Malashree, Dies of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Kannada film producer Ramu has died of Covid-19 related complications at a Bengaluru hospital.

Kannada film producer Ramu, who is known as Croreparti Ramu, has died of Covid-19 today at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 52 years and he is husband of famous actress Malashree. He had produced 37 films including Ak47, Lockup Death, CBI Durga, and Kalasipalya. He was the first Kannada producer who ventured to produce a Kannada film with a budget of more than ₹1 crore, for which he earned the Koti Ramu nickname.

He was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last, reported TOI. Ramu and Kannada film superstar Malashree have two children. Ramu and Malashree had teamed up to make some of the most popular action thrillers.

Condolences pored in from the Kannada film industry.

RELATED NEWS

Ramu had been active in the film industry for nearly 3 decades and made over 30 films in that period.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 26, 2021, 21:27 IST