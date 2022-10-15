Kannada Film Shivamma Wins New Currents Award at Busan International Film Festival

Kannada film Shivamma made India proud at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The film won the New Currents Award, sharing the title with the Korean film A Wild Roomer, at BIFF on Friday. Shivamma has been helmed by Jaishankar Aryar, who marked his directorial debut in the Kannada film industry with this film. According to reports, a total of 10 movies were in the running under this category. “We appreciated the originality and intensity with which the director was able to tell this very contemporary story. Here documentary and fiction meet in an organic and spirited way of making cinema. The generosity of the actors and the scenes create a closeness with this universal story that takes place in an Indian village,” remarked the jury in a statement released on the official website of BIFF.

Soon after the big win, filmmaker Jaishankar Aryar shared the good news with fans on Instagram. An excerpt from his extensive note read – “Delighted to share the wonderful news that the new currents award of 27th Busan film festival goes to ‘Shivamma’. The first Kannada film to win this honour (sic).”

Shivamma chronicles the life of a poor middle-aged woman who works as a sales representative for an energy drink company. It stars Sharanamma Chetti and Chennamma Abbegere in the lead roles. The Kannada film has been backed by Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty.

The Busan International Film Festival returned with a bang this year after South Korea lifted its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The festival featured 242 films from 71 countries, including 88 world premieres. A total of 1,61,145 people visited the festival with 74 per cent occupancy as per the data shared by the organisers on their official website. The 27th edition was held from October 5 to October 14.

Other than Shivamma, actor-director Aamir Bashir’s The Winter Within also won the KB New Currents Audience Award during the closing ceremony of BIFF.

