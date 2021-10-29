Kannada Film Star Puneeth Rajkumar Hospitalised in Bengaluru After Chest Pain

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been hospitalised after suffering a chest pain. He has been admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. The actor-producer was hospitalized at around 12pm on Friday. A statement from the hospital is expected shortly. Meanwhile, relatives and friends of the 46-year-old actor, including actors and producers, have arrived at the hospital. The road leading to hospital has been barricaded and security has beefed up.

Puneeth is the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He has been a lead actor in 29 films. He appeared in many films as a child actor too. His most notable performances include Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985). He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as ‘Powerstar’. He has appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films, including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He is one of the most famous celebrities and the highest-paid actors in the Kannada cinema.

