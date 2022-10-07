Kannada Filmmaker Pawan Wadeyar’s First Hindi Venture Notary Goes on Floors

You can trust Kannada filmmaker Pawan Wadeyar to tickle your funny bones with his hilarious films. With hit comedies like Googly and Govindaya Namaha to his credit, the latter of which even won him a SIIMA award, the director has also occasionally dabbled in other genres like action with Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Rana Vikrama and also horror with Jessie.

Pawan is returning to the comedy genre once again, however, this time with a Hindi film. The ace director is making his debut in Bollywood and the film has just got into floors.

Titled Notary, shooting for the film initiated on Thursday in Bhopal. After two back-to-back schedules in Bhopal, filming will continue in Mumbai, according to a press release from the film unit. Notary is a satirical comedy and stars noted Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee alongside Geeta Basra, who is making a comeback into films after a long sabbatical post-marriage with cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Parambrata, who has also appeared in Hindi films like Kahaani and Bulbul, plays a lawyer whose refusal to utter a lie even in the most desperate circumstances leads to hilarious situations. Geeta Basra is known for her appearances in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train.

Pawan reportedly came up with the story long ago and needed a big canvas to present it cinematically. He had earlier told a media portal that the story needed to break free of the formula and be told in an innovative way and that he thought that it could not be done in Kannada cinema because of the setting. Hence, he chose to venture into Hindi cinema to tell the story of Notary.

Notary also features Dalip Tahil, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab, Mohan Agashe, Shiv Pandit, Saharsh Shukla, Akshay Kharodia, Priya Banerjee and Darshana Banik in pivotal roles.

