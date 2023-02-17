Kannada filmmaker Rishika Sharma tied the nuptial knot with actor Nihal Rajput in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 15. Rajput was the male lead in Sharma’s two feature films, Trunk and Vijayanand. The venue of their wedding was TTD Kalyana Mantapa Malleshwaram, Bangalore. The adorable couple was all smiles as they happily completed every ritual of the wedding. Rishika shared pictures from her wedding on Facebook and wrote in the caption, “Love laughter and happily ever after - finally mine. Hero of my life."

Fans were extremely happy with this union and conveyed their best wishes to the couple for a happy and blissful future. A follower commented, “Congratulations Rishika Nihal…Happy Married Life ..Dear…You are looking Stunningly Beautiful..dear. May God Bless You Both With Health… Wealth…Name & Fame.” Others also congratulated the newlyweds.

Rishika and Nihal got to know each other for 9 long years and then they decided to take a plunge by reading the marital vows. As reported in the OTT Play, there had been speculations in the industry that Rishika and Nihal were more than just friends but the duo had hitherto maintained that they were only pals supporting each other’s careers. Rishika finally admitted that they both have been in love for 9 long years on February 2 on Facebook.

Fans have appreciated how Rishika and Nihal remained a foot forward in professional life as well. Their films Trunk and Vijayanand were profitable ventures at the box office. Rishika’s debut directorial, Trunk, was a horror film about paranormal activity, while the more recent, Vijayanand was the biopic of Dr Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of VRL Group.

Nihal played the lead in both films and easily got his teeth in the skin of the characters. A critic from Cinema Express applauded Nihal’s acting prowess in Trunk. According to a critic from New Indian Express, “Nihal was highly committed to his role as Vijay Sankeshwar and smoothly transitioned himself to the character." A critic from Cinema Express also appreciated Rishika’s direction and wrote that her strength lies in the fact that she doesn’t deviate from the plot of the storyline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here