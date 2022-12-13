Kannada Filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu Objects to Title of Raj B Shetty’s Next

Kannada filmmaker-actor Raj B Shetty is coming up with a new movie titled Swathi Mutthina Male Haniya, which has Siri Ravikumar in the lead role. The movie, which is aimed at an OTT release, has already wrapped up shooting and is in its post-production stage.

However, it appears like its release will not be as smoothly as planned as famed filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu has raised objections to the title of the film. According to Rajendra Singh, he is also making a film of the same name.

In a letter written to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, SV Rajendra Singh Babu claimed that he owns the rights to the title Swathi Mutthina Male Haniya. He said that he had already shot the entire movie with the same title but the project has now been stalled since lead actor Ambareesh passed away.

However, in his letter, he said that he still owns the rights to the title and has plans to revive the project sometime soon. Hence, no one else can make a film with the same title, he said. The title is inspired by the Swathi Mutthina Male Haniya song from Ravichandran-starrer movie Bannada Gejje. Both filmmakers seem to have taken inspiration from the song.

Veera Kambala, which is based on the Kambala race, which is very popular in the coastal region of Karnataka, and Bandhana2, which will be a sequel to Bandhana, are the two projects that Rajendra Singh Babu is currently working on. Rajendra Singh Babu is known for producing superhit movies like Bandhana and Muthina Hara. Meanwhile, Raj B Shetty was most recently seen in a supporting role in the highly acclaimed movie 777 Charlie released earlier this year.

