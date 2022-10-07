Kannada Lyricist Dhananjaya Daali Pens Another Hit Habibi Habibi For Head Bush

Kannada lyricist Dhananjaya Daali, who is busy with Shoonya’s directorial Head Bush, never leaves a chance to impress fans. Apart from being the male protagonist, Dhananjaya has penned the lyrics for one of the songs of Head Bush. The song titled Habibi Habibi is trending on YouTube. What fascinates Dhananjaya’s followers is his dance with Payal Rajput on his chartbuster.

In the three-minute song, Payal Rajput stole the show. Her 90s look with a golden shimmery dress and eyes grabbed the attention of the audience. The way Dhananjaya stares at Payal is again one of the highlights of the song, Habibi Habibi. This upbeat track is sung by Vagu Mazan and Aishwarya Rangarajan.

Top showsha video

A subscriber commented, “Aishwarya Rangarajan your singing is mind-blowing what a performance, her voice, and tempo are so tremendous. At first, I cannot believe it was Aishwarya Rangarajan!!! Amazing.”

Another follower of Dhananjaya Daali wrote, “I respect everyone who was involved in this, Seriously the best piece that I’ve ever seen on YouTube, HATS OFF TO WELL ALL! LOVE YOUR VIDEOS!!”

Head Bush will hit the big screen on October 21. It is a theatrical representation of M. P. Jayaran’s biopic based on Agni Sridhar’s Autobiography My Days in the Underworld.

Head Bush features Dhananjaya, Payal Rajput, V Ravichandran, Sruthi Hariharan, Sandy Master, Raghu Mukherjee, and Yogesh. The Shoonya directorial is produced by Daali Pictures and Somanna Talkies. The satellite rights of the movie have been grabbed by Zee Kannada.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here