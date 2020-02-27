Kannada Music Composer Arjun Janya Undergoes Treatment After Minor Heart Attack

Arjun Janya, famed music composer and singer from the Kannada film industry, has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru after a minor blockage was found in his heart.

According to International Business Times, the music composer reportedly suffered a minor heart attack and has undergone angiogram and angioplasty and responding to the treatment well.

He had gone for a check-up to a hospital after he was not feeling well. The blockage in his heart has now been cleared.

The report mentioned sources saying that the condition of Arjun Janya is now stable. The 39-year-old music composer will, however, be kept under observation for a couple of days before being discharged from the hospital.

Arjun made his debut in Kannada cinema in 2006 with the film titled Autograph Please. He composed music for some of the successful Kannada films including Birugaali, Sanchari, Kempegowda, Varadanayaka, Victory, Vajrakaya, Mukunda Murari.

For Arjun, the 2019 release 99 was his 100th film as music director.

He has won many awards including Karnataka State Film Award for Best Music Director for 2012 film Alemaari, SIIMA Award for Best Music Director for 2012 film Romeo and the Filmfare Best Music Director award for 2013 film Bhajarangi.

Arjun is one of the judges of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 17.

Follow @News18Movies for more