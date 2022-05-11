Kannada Singer Ajay Warrier Fractures Leg After Falling Into Open Drain, Blames BBMP

Popular Kannada singer Ajay Warrier suffered a leg fracture after falling into an open drain in Bengaluru, on May 9, while going to catch a train to Kerala. Ajay shared about his injury in an Instagram post while highlighting the negligence of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities to cover the open drains in the city. The Carnatic singer was heading to the railway station to leave for Kerala for her daughter’s birthday.

On May 9, as it was raining, the roads were inundated in water and while Ajay was walking up to the main road towards the metro station he fell into the gutter.

“As I was approaching the metro station, a huge water clog on the main road forced me to step up to the footpath. Only a few steps later, I lost control as my foot slipped into an unseen hole! Before realizing it, I was inside a water drain gutter!!The water was up to my chest, but I believe the lucky suitcase I held on to, saved me from being swept away. With God’s grace, I managed to survive the situation. But, it left me with severe shock and pain from a deep cut on the leg , plus multiple bruises,” wrote Ajay in a long Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Warriar© (@ajaywarriarofficial)

Questioning the negligent attitude of the BBMP officials, Ajay added, “As a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen of Bengaluru, I am here to spread this message as a public safety warning. Unless the concerned authorities recognise the importance of closed footpath drains and culverts, this can easily happen to any one of us, anytime! I shudder at the thought of that chest level water… to think, what if a little child walked into it?”

According to Ajay, the accident was an irresponsible act by someone in authority who did not bother to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole.

“It cost me several stitches on the leg, days of agony and loss of important music collaborations. Not to mention, my dear daughters’ Birthday surprise, which could have gone much better without me popping strong pain killers and limping. Now who is to be blamed? Of course myself cos I should have swam the water clogged road, but took the foot path instead right!!…crazy,” wrote Ajay expressing his anger.

The classical singer urged the BBMP authorities to take note of his open letter and act on providing safe roads and footpaths to the residents of the city.

