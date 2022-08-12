CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kannada Singer Shivamogga Subbanna Dies of Heart Attack Aged 83

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2022, 11:34 IST

Bangalore, India

Singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday night.

Shivamogga Subbanna, the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing, died after suffering a heart attack in Bengaluru

Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna breathed his last following a heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday night, sources close to the family said. He was 83.

“He was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital in the city where he passed away,” one of the sources said. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song ‘Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta’ in the film Kaadu Kudure. He became a household name in Karnataka after he sang ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’, written by Award-winning Kannada writer Kuvempu.

Known for his work in the field of ‘Sugama Sangeetha’, a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music, Subbanna has worked on and sung poetries of famous poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre, and got several awards and honours. He was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan and had worked as an advocate.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:August 12, 2022, 11:25 IST
last updated:August 12, 2022, 11:34 IST