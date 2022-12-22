Kannada Star Darshan Breaks Silence on Slipper Attack, Thanks Kiccha Sudeep, Says 'This Slave Is...'

Kannada actor Darshan has broken his silence on a slipper attack that he was subjected to during a promotional event of his film Kranti. He has thanked his fellow colleague Kiccha Sudeep and those who “stood for justice at this time". A slipper was thrown at Darshan on December 18 during a song launch event of Kranti in Karnataka’s Hospet.

Darshan on Wednesday put out a lengthy statement on Twitter, thanking his fans and friends from the Kannada film industry for showing solidarity with him.

“I realize that my celebrities are hurting more than me at this point. Such events make a person stronger and not weaker. We have seen similar examples in our own Kannada land. Thank you to all the friends and actors of the film industry who stood for justice at this time. Thanks also to some who tried to steer this event down the wrong path. I have been saying since the beginning that if there are a hundred people who want to spoil it, then there will be millions of our celebrities. This slave is forever indebted to your loving embrace," Darshan tweeted his statement in Kannada.

In a separate tweet, Darshan expressed his gratitude to Kiccha Sudeep for taking a stand for him. He wrote: “Thank you for your lovely lines, Kiccha Sudeep."

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep had come out in support of Darshan and penned a lengthy statement on Twitter. Sudeep, who was last seen in pan-India film Vikrant Rona, strongly condemned the incident by calling it “very disturbing". He further said that “humiliating" Darshan in public would reflect badly on Kannadigas.

A miscreant, who was allegedly a Puneeth Rajkumar fan, threw the slipper at Darshan while the actor was addressing his fans in Hospet. Although the actual reason for the alleged fan’s outrage is still unknown, Darshan’s recent comments on “Goddess of Luck" during an interview has irked many people.

Darshan often grabs headlines for his controversial statements. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor had said, “Goddess of Luck doesn’t knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out."

Read all the Latest Movies News here