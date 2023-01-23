Kannada Star Ganesh Shares Glimpses Of His Sunday Brunch In Adorable Video

Kannada actor Ganesh has cemented a special position in the cine world with his stellar performances in films like Gaalipata, Mungaru Male, Chamak, and Muguke Nage. Ganesh, who is quite active on social media, seems to be living each moment with unparalleled joy, dropping glimpses of her whereabouts with his fans. Apart from acting, Ganesh keeps his followers entertained with her travel escapades and random videos. Recently, the 42-year-old shared a sneak peek of his Sunday brunch that has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time.

Ganesh dropped the video on his Instagram handle on January 22, which has been gaining momentum ever since. The visual clip captures the actor preparing a vegan dish in his contemporary kitchen. Switching his chef mode on, he can be seen wearing a red-checkered apron, ready to make the special dish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh (@goldenstar_ganesh)

Two trays are displayed before him on a table, containing vegetables and salads. Sporting a smile, the Sakath actor carefully places both trays inside a microwave, one on top of the other. Ganesh then shuts down the lid and gives a thumbs-up by facing the camera, indicating that he is ready to cook the cuisine.

Excited fans were quick to appear in the comment section, dropping their reactions to the post. “Can we see the dish sir?” enquired one enthusiastic user. “That’s nice but what is the end dish u prepared with those veggies very curious,” quipped another. A third netizen complimented Ganesh’s home decor and remarked, “House interior super.”

Ganesh is also a keen traveller s mentioned before. Here are some of the actor’s amazing holidaying destinations that will surely make you want to pack your bags soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh (@goldenstar_ganesh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh (@goldenstar_ganesh)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ganesh is geared up for the release of his upcoming film Baanadariyalli. Helmed by Preetham Guddi, the romantic drama also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Rangayana Raghu in important roles. Ganesh will be essaying the role of a cricketer, in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh (@goldenstar_ganesh)

Sharing the film’s poster on his social media handles, Ganesh wrote, “This is not a love story,

This is a story about love!” Baanadariyalli is slated to hit the theatres on March 17.

Read all the Latest Movies News here