Kannada Star Ganesh Visits Stone Age Cave in Kenya While Shooting For Baana Daariyalli

Kannada filmmaker Preetham Gubbi and Golden star Ganesh have teamed up once again for the film Baana Daariyalli, which is currently in the filming stage. Earlier, it was reported that the team had flown to Kenya for a 15-day shoot schedule in the picturesque country, which convinced fans they were in for a visual treat. However, from the looks of it, the team of Baana Daariyalli is also having the time of their lives in the country. Mixing leisure with work, the team is also finding time to visit different places in the country amid their shooting schedule.

Most recently, the team seems to have ventured into a deep cave from the stone age. A video has been going viral where Ganesh, actor Rangayana Raghu and Preetham Gubbi are seen exploring a dark cave with a lit torch in hand. They also seem to be accompanied by a Kenyan locale who is probably guiding them on the tour. At the end of the video, Ganesh also explains how it feels to be inside a cave that has existed ever since humanity did. Take a look at the video.



Ganesh has been keeping his fans updated with the quality time he is spending in Kenya post working hours. He recently posted a video of himself dancing with some local kids, which was loved by his fans. He has also been posting the picturesque landscapes of Kenya.

Dance n fun with this lovely kids 😊 pic.twitter.com/sg9DlUg7Sn — Ganesh (@Official_Ganesh) September 27, 2022

Baana Daariyalli also stars Reeshma Nanaiah and Rukmini Vasanth with Reeshma playing a wildlife photographer and Rukmini playing a surfer. Ganesh and Reeshma Nanaiah have significant roles in the currently filming schedule in Kenya, with Preetham Gubbi intending to capture the wild-life photography segments related to her character.

