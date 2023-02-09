Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, two days ago, and while fans were delighted, they sure broke quite a few hearts. Both Sidharth and Kiara have sizable female and male fans respectively and celebrity crushes are common. Among the many hearts broken by the two, one of them seems to be that of Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s daughter Sanvi Sudeep.

Sanvi Sudeep apparently had a massive crush on Sidharth Malhotra, which she had never hidden. Anyone who follows her social media handles would know that she often shared photos of the actor on her Instagram stories and often stated that she has a crush on him. Now that Sidharth is married, Sanvi has shared a story, displaying her supposed heartbreak. She shared two photos of Sidharth and captioned them, “Yes, my crush is getting married. Alexa, play Channa Mereya”. She added two crying emojis along with it.

Channa Mereya is a soulful song sung by Arijit Singh from the movie Ae Dil hai Mushkil and is often considered a perfect song for heartbreaks and failed love stories. Well, he cannot blame Sanvi. Sidharth, with his boyish charm and strikingly good looks, has probably been a crush on many women.

On the other hand, Sanvi’s father Kiccha Sudeep has recently expressed his desire to work with his favourite actor Kajol which he says is difficult due to the spat he had with the actress’s husband Ajay Devgn over the national language issue. In a recent chat with CNN-News18, Sudeep said the spat was just a matter of perspective and said that he cannot have Ajay Devgn hate him if he has to work with Kajol.

