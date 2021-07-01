Ever since the announcement of a collaboration between actor Puneeth Rajkumar and U Turn’director Pawan Kumar earlier this year, fans of the Kannada superstar have been eagerly waiting for the film. While the wait for the film could still be long, makers of the upcoming project have announced the title to be Dvitva. Sharing the news with the fans on July 1, the makers tweeted the first poster of this psychological thriller. With the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic getting better, the project is expected to go on the floor in September 2021.

Check out the poster here:

The poster was also shared by director Pawan.

Along with the poster, Pawan shared a note with his fans revealing the backstory of the project. The filmmaker said that he has been working on the concept of Dvitva for many years and with this upcoming project, he wanted to tell the story of a character’s path of self-discovery. He revealed that he first wrote the story of the film and then went searching for an apt title which led to the discovery of the title Dvitva. The director also expressed his pleasure over the fact that Puneeth and the producers liked his title suggestion.

The poster for Dvitva has been designed by Pawan’s longtime collaborator and poster designer Adarsh. Pawan adds that the poster aptly reflects the film’s plot and gives a glimpse into the character and the genre. While Preetha Jayaraman has been roped in as the cinematographer for the film, Dvitva's music will be composed by Poorna Chandra Tejaswi. The composer has scored music for all the films helmed by Pawan in the past. The film will be produced by Vijay Kirangandur under the banner of Hombale films. The team is expected to announce the rest of the cast in the upcoming days.

While the project will be made in Kannada, the makers are yet to take a call on whether or not they will come up with more language versions of Dvitva.

