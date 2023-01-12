Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar Meets CM Basavaraj Bommai

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar’s latest film Vedha opened to mixed reviews but is seemingly doing well at the box office. Now, the actor has become a hot topic of discussion after he had a meeting with Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai. The star visited the CM’s home, along with his wife, on January 12 in the wee hours of the morning.

The visit was not announced beforehand, nor was it publicised. The meeting was strictly confidential and the media was not allowed near the home of the CM, while the actor was there with his wife. Since the media was not allowed, there are no photos of the meeting available as well.

The sudden visit, just before the state assembly election, has raised some eyebrows. While some believe that Shiva Rajkumar may have had some political discussion with the CM, speculations are rife that the actor and his wife were there to present an invitation to the Chief Minister. It is not known what occasion the invitation is for and there are no confirmed reports of the same either. We have to wait and see whether the actor reveals further details regarding the meeting or not.

A few days back, it was reported that Shiva Rajkumar was collaborating with Kishore of Kantara and The Family Man fame on an untitled project. The director of the film, Thejaswi Nag, has said that it will have Shiva Rajkumar in a ‘never-seen-before’ avatar and that the actor is extremely impressed with the script.

