Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar Visits Apsara Theatre In Hubballi

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, also known as Shivanna, recently visited the famous Apsara theatre in Hubballi, Karnataka. During his visit, he reminisced about his memories of the theatre. He also recalled the premiere of his debut film, Anand, at the Hubballi theatre.

Now, his recent film Vedha has also been released at Apsara theatre. Shiva Rajkumar was accompanied by Ganavi Laxman, who plays the role of Pushpa in the film. The director of the film was also present at the theatre. They were joined by folk singer Mohan Kumar. He sang the Junjappa song from the film on stage. Shivanna also sang the Pushpa Pushpa song from Vedha. He then thanked the audience for showering his movie with much love and appreciation.

The film has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Written and Directed by Harsha, it marks the fourth collaboration between the filmmaker and Shiva Rajkumar. With cinematography by Swamy J Gowda, the music of the film is scored by Arjun Janya.Vedha is doing phenomenally well at the box office because of its unique plot and exceptional performance by the actors.

Vedha, which marks the 125th film of Shiva Rajkumar’s career, hit the big screen on December 23, 2022. The film is produced by Geeta Shiva Rajkumar, and it stars Ganavi Laxman in the lead role, alongside Rajkumar. Besides them, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Raghu Shivamogga, Jaggapaa, Cheluvaraj, Bharath Sagar, Prasanna, Vinay and many others play supporting roles in this Harsha directorial.

On the work front, Shiva Rajkumar is known for films such as Om, Vajrakaya, Nammoora Mandara Hoove, Jogi the King, Chigurida Kanasu, Mufti, Aasegobba Meesegobba, Tagaru, and Samyuktha. His upcoming films include Jailer, Shivappa, Bhairathi Ranagal and Captain Miller.

