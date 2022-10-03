Kannada Star Upendra Joins The Cast of Shivarajkumar's 45

Arjun Janya, who is one of the most popular composers in Kannada cinema, is all set to don the hat of a filmmaker. The composer-turned-director’s directorial debut venture titled 45 is already a biggie as it is headlined by Shivarajkumar. Producer Ramesh Reddy, National award-winning film Nathicharami and blockbuster hit Gaalipata 2 fame is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, 45, a pan-India project, has Real Star Upendra joining the film’s cast in a prominent role. The movie makers made an announcement of Upendra coming on board on Sunday. 45 will mark the fourth collaboration between Shivanna and Upendra after films like Om (1995), Preetse (2000), and Lava-Kush (2007).

Reportedly, the makers are in discussion to bring in together a big star cast for the film. It is presently in the pre-production stage and shooting of this big-budget film is expected to go on floors in December.

45 will be released simultaneously in 5 Indian languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The project was announced on Shivanna’s 60th birthday this year.

Earlier speaking about his directorial debut Arjun revealed that “it deals with a unique but relatable subject.” Apart from directing and composing, Arjun has also penned the story and screenplay of 45.

Shivarajkumar was last seen in Bairagee and before this, he played a cameo in his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s film, James.

The Kannada Superstar will be seen next in Nee Sigoovaregu and Vedha. Both projects are currently in production. Moreover, he has also signed Jailer alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer will be released in theatres in 2023.

Speaking of Upendra, the actor has a fleet of movies lined up in the pipeline. Additionally, in March this year, the actor announced another project for which he will be working as a director too. His last directorial was Uppi 2 (2015). Meanwhile, he was last seen acting as Home Minister, released on 1 April 2022. On the other hand, he also has Trishulam, Budhivanta, Kabza, Laagam, and Ghani movies.

