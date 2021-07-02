Kannada Star Yash and Family Move Into New House, See Photos From Housewarming Ritual

Kannada star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit were dressed up in traditional attire on Thursday to perform the Hindu rituals of housewarming. The celebrity couple moved into their new home in Bengaluru and a few pictures of the family performing the traditional ceremony held before settling in the house have been shared on social media by fans.

As per reports, the 35-year-old actor bought the house at Prestige Golf Apartments in Bangalore. A few fans even shared pictures of the interiors of the house on the fan pages. The couple was also accompanied by Yash’s parents, Pushpa and Arun Kumar. Yash was seen in a traditional veshti and a peach-coloured shirt with a flower garland, while Radhika wore a turquoise and orange saree with traditional jewellery for the ceremony.

The pictures of the new house showed how the family had decorated their abode with flowers and a special setting for the housewarming rituals to be performed. The house comes with a spacious balcony, as one of the pictures suggest. In another picture, a staircase adorned with white flowers on its railing was also shown.

Fans have dubbed the new house as “Rocky’s Mansion” referring to Yash’s character in his 2018 blockbuster movie, KGF Chapter 1. This year, the actor will be seen reprising his role in the upcoming sequel of the Prashanth Neel directorial.

The latest pictures of the Kannada star with his family have also shown how the actor is a true family man. Yash and Radhika met on the sets of Moggina Manasu in 2007 and it was during the shoot when they formed a friendship that led to a romantic relationship. In a throwback picture shared by the actor on his Instagram handle last year, the young couple were seen engaged in a shoot.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2016 and have two kids together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here