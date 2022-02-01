Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep Completes 26 Years in Cinema, Thanks Wife for Her Sacrifices

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep completed 26 years in cinema on Monday and to mark the occasion he thanked his wife for the sacrifices she has made in all these years. “You have walked through these 26 years with grace and I can’t thank you enough for all the sacrifices you have made," the actor wrote, addressing his wife Priya on social media. “Thank you for being such a strength and also [for your] work-related sarcasm, which helped to become better. Loves and Hugs," he added.

Priya Sudeep, who broke the news on her social media handle. congratulated her husband, and said, “We are immensely proud of the love and respect you have earned for yourself across the world. Many of us continue to take inspiration from your hard work, dedication and passion towards your craft. Sharing a moment from last year on this day."

U've walked through these 26 years, too with grace, n I can't thank u enough for all the sacrifices u've made. Thank u for being a great strength, n also for all the work related sarcasms, which helped me become better Thank u @iampriya06 Luv&Hugs❤ https://t.co/imbOw0WkpA— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2022

She shared a picture taken last year on the same day during the shoot of Kichcha Sudeep’s pan-India movie, ‘Vikranth Rona’, against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Kichcha Sudeep started his career with the Kannada movie ‘Brahma’. He made his debut as a successful hero with his home production ‘Sparsha’. He established himself as a successful commercial hero with the movie ‘Huchcha’. Later, he went on to become a superstar and established himself as a director too.

His performance in the Telugu movie ‘Eega’ directed by S.S. Rajamouli got him accolades from all over. He also acted as the villain against the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in ‘Dabbang 3’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.