Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Industry Shocked; Sonu Sood, Lakshmi Manchu Join Others in Offering Condolences

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar who was hospitalised after suffering chest pain passed away on Friday, October 29. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru and was 46 at the time of his death. His untimely demise came as a shock to not only his fans but the entire film fraternity, who has taken to social media to express their shock and offer condolences. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was heartbroken at the news, Tweeted, “Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar"

Heartbroken 💔Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Priya Anand, who is known for films like English Vinglish, Fukrey wrote, “The nicest person I’ve had the honor of crossing paths with… My Raajakumara," and left a broken heart emoji along with her tweet.

The nicest person I've had the honor of crossing paths with… My Raajakumara 💔— Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) October 29, 2021

Actress Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, “OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar"

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Urvashi Rautela wrote that she always wanted to work with him. Her post read, “May your soul rest in peace. Gone too soon Broken heart #PuneethRajkumar. When i did my first Kannada film always wanted to work with him…"

May your soul rest in peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar. When i did my first Kannada film always wanted to work with him…— URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) October 29, 2021

Boney Kapoor tweeted, “Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of

@PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar."

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

Here is how the film fraternity reacted:

I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate ,warm and humble human being !! this is so tragic . Deepest condolence to his family .may his soul rest in peace 💔 #PuneethRajkumar— Hansika (@ihansika) October 29, 2021

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless…so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain. #rip #PuneethRajkumar— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Cricket Virender Sehwag also offered his condolences.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Puneeth is the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He has been a lead actor in 29 films. He appeared in many films as a child actor too. His most notable performances include Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985). He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as Powerstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.