Kannada TV Actor Soujanya Dies by Suicide at 25, Leaves Behind Note Blaming 'Mental State'

A budding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said. Soujanya (25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like ‘Chaukattu Fun’ and ‘Nanobbne Olleyavnu", hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.

She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing “sorry" for taking the extreme step. The woman wrote that the health issues were “killing" her and her mental state was not good.

“I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low," the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.

Reports claim that Soujanya was living with her boyfriend in an apartment on the outskirts of Bengaluru. On Thursday, she had sent her boyfriend to bring breakfast and when he returned he found her dead.

(With PTI inputs)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

