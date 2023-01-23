Kannada Veteran Star Lakshman, 74, Dies Of Heart Attack

Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman died on Monday morning following a heart-attack at his home in Mudalapalya, according to reports in the media. The 74-year-old actor was suffering from various age-related ailments. The seasoned actor, who worked with legends like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Rajinikanth, is well-recognised for his performances.

As reported by E- Times the unfortunate news was shared by actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh. She said, “The news of the death of renowned senior actor Lakshmana is shocking. He has acted in many movies including Ambarish’s ‘Antha’. The actor was active in the theatre, television, and cinema industry. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear his loss.”

Early reports suggest that on Sunday, the KGF fame reported chest congestion and was taken to hospital. He returned home after a few ECG tests but could not survive. His body is kept at Mudalapalya for antim darshan where family, friends, and film dignitaries will pay their last homage to Lakshman.

Lakshman quit his studies at the age of 12 and worked as a labour in a factory. He aspired to join the army but due to his mother’s pressure and financial constraint, he accepted to work as a labour. Later, he got an opportunity to work in showbiz. His acceptance of the offer changed his destiny.

The veteran actor, who has appeared in more than 200 films, began his acting career in 1980 with a minor part in the Kannada comedy-drama Usha Swayamvara. Manjula Amritham, Srinath, and B S Dwarakish Narayana Swamy played the key parts in the C V Rajendran-directed movie.

One of Lakshman’s most enduring performances was as inspector Kulwant in the Ambareesh-starrer Antha. Lakshman’s path to acting wasn’t simple. He had to leave school soon after finishing the tenth grade in order to provide for his family. Before going into the movie business, he worked at a modest manufacturer.

Last year, in December 2022, Kannada actor Krishna G Rao — best remembered for the role of a blind man in Yash’s KGF — died.

