Kannadathi: As Ratnamala Passes Away, What Makers Have In Store For Fans?

The popular soap opera, Kannadathi, premiered on 27th January 2020 on Colors Kannada and soon became one of the most loved television shows in the language. The plot of the show revolves around an ageing mother, who worries about her only son as he doesn’t believe in marriage. However, when she meets Bhuvaneshwari, a small-town Kannada teacher, she decides to introduce Bhuvaneshwari to her son with hopes of the duo falling for each other. Directed by Yashwant Pandu, the television show features Kiran Raj, Ranjani Raghavan, Sara Annaiah, and Chitkala Biradar in the lead roles.

In the latest track, Kannadathi has taken a dramatic turn as Ratnamala, Harsha’s mother, passes away. The other major event unveiled in the serial is that Varudhi comes to know about Ratnamala’s will. She has transferred her entire property in Bhuvi’s name, and her son, Harsha, is unaware of the same.

Harsha cremates Ratnamala with a broken heart. All the family members are upset about her death and come back home with immense grief. Even Saloni and Varudhi mourn her death. The recent turn of events has shocked viewers, leaving them to wonder about the makers’ plan to take the show’s plot forward.

Meanwhile, Chitkala Biradar, who essayed the character of Ratnamala in Kannadathi, thanked her fans as her role came to an end. She said, “Thanks to the people, Bhuvi, Harsha’s role, and Amamma’s roles were accepted by the people. They did not see me as a character, but as a member of their family.”

Who is Ratnamala?

Ratnamala was the founder of Mala Institute and Mala café in Kannadathi. She has only one son, Harsha, whom she deeply cares for. Ratnamala suffers from cancer. Despite undergoing several treatments, her health condition does not improve, leaving her on her deathbed. After her battle with cancer, she succumbs to the chronic illness.

Now, the audiences will have to wait and watch to find out what the show has in store for them after Ratnamala’s death.

