Kannadathi: Bhuvaneshwari Knows That Sania Tried To Kill Her

Kannada daily soap Kannadathi, directed by Yashwant Pandu, has kept the viewers entertained with its riveting twists and turns. The serial revolves around the story of Harsha Kumar, who doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage, which leaves his mother Rathnamala disappointed. She had pinned her entire hopes on a village teacher Bhuvaneshwari to change his son’s beliefs. Finally, Harsha changes for good and is all set to get engaged with Bhuvaneshwari. But Sania and Varudhini are constantly creating obstacles for them. Recently, Sania planned to murder Bhuvaneshwari by pushing her over the cliff. She is assisted in this treacherous plan by none other than Varudhini.

Sania is Harsha’s sister, whereas Varudhini is on bad terms with Bhuvaneshwari because she had always aspired to marry Harsha, but it could not materialise. With a mutual hate for Bhuvaneshwari, they plan to kill her after the engagement. According to the plan, Varudhini invites Bhuvaneshwari and other family members to accompany her on a trip to nearby hills. Not knowing about the cunning moves of Varudhini, she agrees to this plan.

They soon arrive at the destination and Varudhini exits from there by making an excuse of fetching water. Bhuvaneshwari, who is enjoying the picturesque natural view, is caught unaware and is pushed from the hilltop by someone. She is gravely injured and is rushed to the hospital by Harsha and other family members. Luckily, she is saved after getting timely treatment. After getting treated, Bhuvaneshwari wants to get to the root of the entire conspiracy that was made to kill her. She leaves no stone unturned to find out the name of the killer and stumbles upon a video which leaves her shocked to the core.

Sania feigns ignorance and tries to avoid the issue, but is shown that video in which she is engaged in a conversation with the assassin who pushed Bhuvaneshwari. To know what happens next, watch Kannadathi today on Colors Kannada at 19:30 PM.

Read all the Latest Movies News here