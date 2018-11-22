Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Meet the Cast of Sunil Grover’s New Comedy Show

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is returning to television with Star Plus' new show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, shared the first photo from the set on Instagram Wednesday.The photo, which has the show’s cast waving at the camera, includes Ali Asgar and Upasana Singh, Sunil’s co-actors from his previous TV outing with Kapil Sharma, Comedy Nights with Kapil.The image also has Kunal Kemmu. It is not yet clear whether he is a member of the cast or will feature on the show as a guest.Talking about Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Sunil recently said, "I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I've played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers. The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their television screens at night."According to DNA, actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty will be his first guests on the show. The report quoted a source saying, "The show is a round-up of the year 2018 and Ranveer has been the top newsmaker. His Padmaavat was a blockbuster and his marriage to Deepika was the biggest talking point of the year. Also, the first episode will highlight the new combinations of 2018, which makes it ideal for the Gen Y star to join Rohit with whom he is collaborating for the first time in Simmba. While they will open the show, the second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar along with Ranveer and Rohit."Best known for playing characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashhoor Gulati on Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows, Sunil recently starred in Vishal Bharadwaj’s film Pataakha, which also had Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra. He will next be seen alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat.