GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Ranveer Singh to be Sunil Grover's First Guest on New Show

Reportedly, TV actress Adaa Khan will play Grover's wife on the show. The telecast date of the show hasn't been disclosed yet.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Ranveer Singh to be Sunil Grover's First Guest on New Show
Sunil Grover is back with a new show.
Loading...
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is returning to the small screen with Star Plus' new show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The actor, who is known for playing characters like 'Gutthi' and 'Dr Mashhoor Gulati', says the fresh concept of the show interested him.

"I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I've played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers. The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their television screens at night," Grover said in a statement.

As per a report in DNA, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty will be his first guests. The report quoted a source saying, "The show is a round-up of the year 2018 and Ranveer has been the top newsmaker. His Padmaavat was a blockbuster and his marriage to Deepika was the biggest talking point of the year. Also, the first episode will highlight the new combinations of 2018, which makes it ideal for the Gen Y star to join Rohit with whom he is collaborating for the first time in Simmba. While they will open the show, the second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar along with Ranveer and Rohit."

Reportedly, TV actress Adaa Khan will play Grover's wife on the show. The telecast date of the show hasn't been disclosed yet.

(with inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...