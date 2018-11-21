English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Ranveer Singh to be Sunil Grover's First Guest on New Show
Reportedly, TV actress Adaa Khan will play Grover's wife on the show. The telecast date of the show hasn't been disclosed yet.
Sunil Grover is back with a new show.
Loading...
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is returning to the small screen with Star Plus' new show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The actor, who is known for playing characters like 'Gutthi' and 'Dr Mashhoor Gulati', says the fresh concept of the show interested him.
"I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I've played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers. The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their television screens at night," Grover said in a statement.
As per a report in DNA, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty will be his first guests. The report quoted a source saying, "The show is a round-up of the year 2018 and Ranveer has been the top newsmaker. His Padmaavat was a blockbuster and his marriage to Deepika was the biggest talking point of the year. Also, the first episode will highlight the new combinations of 2018, which makes it ideal for the Gen Y star to join Rohit with whom he is collaborating for the first time in Simmba. While they will open the show, the second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar along with Ranveer and Rohit."
Reportedly, TV actress Adaa Khan will play Grover's wife on the show. The telecast date of the show hasn't been disclosed yet.
(with inputs from PTI)
Follow @News18Movies for more
"I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I've played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers. The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their television screens at night," Grover said in a statement.
As per a report in DNA, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty will be his first guests. The report quoted a source saying, "The show is a round-up of the year 2018 and Ranveer has been the top newsmaker. His Padmaavat was a blockbuster and his marriage to Deepika was the biggest talking point of the year. Also, the first episode will highlight the new combinations of 2018, which makes it ideal for the Gen Y star to join Rohit with whom he is collaborating for the first time in Simmba. While they will open the show, the second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar along with Ranveer and Rohit."
Reportedly, TV actress Adaa Khan will play Grover's wife on the show. The telecast date of the show hasn't been disclosed yet.
(with inputs from PTI)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...