Kanta Laga: Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar Postpone Song Release in the Wake of Sidharth Shukla’s Demise

Renowned music artist Yo Yo Honey Singh was all set to release his new song’s teaser yesterday. The upcoming song titled Kanta Laga marks his first collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. As per schedule, the party anthem’s teaser was to be unveiled on September 2. However, in the wake of actor-model Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise, the trio has decided to postpone the release of the teaser. Now, the teaser will be out on Sunday, September 5, at 3 pm.

Singh and Neha updated their social media handles with this news. The Instagram post reads, “Due to sad demise of our beloved Sidharth Shukla, we have postponed #KantaLaga teaser to September 5 at 3 pm.”

The Kakkar siblings have often teamed up and individually worked with Singh in the past. However, it is for the first time the three artists have joined forces. The lyrics of the track are written by Tony, who has also composed its music. The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati.

The most loved stars of Indian music industry will unite for one of the most anticipated collaborations of the independent music scene. The venture is expected to pique the curiosity of music buffs given the reputation of the singers as hitmakers in the last decade. Singh, Neha and Tony are known to attract humongous excitement and topping the music charts.

Meanwhile, Sidharth breathed his last on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor was 40 and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital. His post mortem is completed and his mortal remains have been handed over to the family after investigation. Many friends and colleagues of the actor reached his residence for the last rites.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here