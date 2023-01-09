CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kantara Actor Kishore Deems 'Boycott Bollywood' as Hooliganism, Here's What He Said

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 18:58 IST

Bengaluru, India

Kantara actor Kishore condemned boycott Bollywood calls in his latest Instagram post.

Kannada actor Kishore Kumar G penned a lengthy note on his social media handle condemning the Boycott attacks on Bollywood.

Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G has been in the news lately for taking a dig at Yash’s Kannada blockbuster film KGF 2 as well as his Twitter handle being suspended out of the blue. In the light of the boycott calls against Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Pathaan and the vandalism that took place a few days ago in a mall in Ahmedabad, Kishore has weighed in on the situation by stating that the ‘boycott’ movement is nothing but akin to hooliganism.

On Sunday, Kishore shared a snippet of a news article on his Instagram handle that had Suniel Shetty’s news on it. For the unversed, the Dharavi Bank actor had urged the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help curtail such attacks on Bollywood films. Along with the picture, the Kantara actor penned a lengthy note. It read, “The time has come for the film fraternity of the entire country to stand up and support Bollywood by condemning the trend of boycotting Bollywood films, fanatical hooliganism against them and the politics of hatred against its actors."

Kishore continued that it was a major lapse on the government’s end that they are not able to protect an industry like Bollywood from vicious attacks. He wrote, “It’s a failure of the governments that they can’t ensure the safety of a business or an industry in the world’s biggest democracy. Even so, an atmosphere of fear has been created where people from the film industry are not talking, which is a shame on the government officials who are responsible for maintaining law and order. It is a clear violation of law which is poisoning the society and needs to be stopped and punished before the fire spreads to the local film industries too."

Apart from being a talented actor, Kishore has been consistently vocal on social and political issues especially pertaining to farmer’s protest, religious bipolarism and other socially relevant topics. Besides Kantara, the actor was also a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Arangan Chinnathambi’s Manja Kuruvi.

