Kantara Actor Kishore Takes Dig at Yash's KGF 2, Says 'I'd Rather Watch Small Film... Than Mindless'

Kantara actor Kishore Kumar, who received positive feedback for his role as forest officer Muralidhar in the blockbuster flick, recently shared his thoughts on KGF: Chapter 2. The actor was asked if he saw Yash’s film, which went on to become one of the biggest Kannada hits of 2022. Kishore revealed that he does not enjoy the KGF style of narrative. Instead of such “mindless" films, he prefers to support small, content-based movies that are based on significant subjects.

“I don’t know if it’s right or wrong but I haven’t watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice," he told India Today. The actor added, “I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something that is mindless."

In contrast, KGF actor Yash lauded Kantara in November of last year, at the peak of its popularity. When the host of a conclave initially referred to Kantara as “your film" but later corrected himself by saying, “Not your film but a Kannada film,” Yash interrupted him and said, “Sir, it (Kantara) is also my film. You said it’s not my film, but it is my film also.” The actor’s support for a Kannada film won hearts on the internet.

KGF: Chapter 2 is an action film in which Yash plays the deadly gangster Raja Krishnappa Bairya AKA Rocky. Among the cast members are Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh. Adheera, Rocky’s adversary, is played by Sanjay Dutt. Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, plays the role of Prime Minister Reema Sen.

After Ugramm and KGF, this was director Prashanth Neel’s third film. KGF: Chapter 2 grossed over Rs 1,100 crore, making it one of the top five highest-grossing Indian film in the world after Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Fans are eager for the third part of KGF, but there has been no official announcement.

Meanwhile, Kishore is going through a fantastic period at work. He was previously seen in the much-acclaimed series She season 2 where he garnered praise by fans and critics for his performance. However, Kantara turned out to be his most successful 2022 release. The Rishab Shetty starrer became a hit and impressed many film stars and critics in the country and overseas. Kishore will soon make his Hindi film debut with Red Collar, a rumoured suspense-thriller.

