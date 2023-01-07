Kantara Actor Kishore Takes Dig At KGF 2, SRK NGO Donates To Delhi's Accident Case Victim's Family

Kantara actor Kishore Kumar recently shared his thoughts on KGF: Chapter 2. Kishore revealed that he does not enjoy the KGF style of narrative. Instead of such “mindless" films, he prefers to support small, content-based movies that are based on significant subjects. “I don’t know if it’s right or wrong but I haven’t watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice," he told India Today. The actor added, “I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something that is mindless."

Read more: Kantara Actor Kishore Takes Dig at Yash’s KGF 2, Says ‘I’d Rather Watch Small Film… Than Mindless’

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath was recently in Mumbai on a two-day visit. During his visit, he met several Bollywood celebrities, including, Jackie Shroff. During the meet, he welcomed Yogi Adityanath in his signature style and requested him to reduce the prices of popcorn at cinema halls. “Theatre Ke popcorn ka keemat kam karo Sir. 500 rupiya lete hai popcorn ka. Picture banayenge, studio banayenge, lekin andar aayega kaun? (Please reduce the price of the popcorn sir. In the theatre, they charge Rs 500 for popcorn. We are making films, but what is the use if no one comes to watch the film?),” he said.

Read more: Jackie Shroff Urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Reduce Prices Of Popcorn At Threatres

BAFTA has unveiled the longlists across all categories for its 2023 Film Awards, and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has scored one nomination. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has earned a spot in the “Film Not In English Language’” category. Additionally, Delhi-based Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ has received one longlist nod in the “documentary" category. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, has received no nominations despite campaigning at the BAFTAs since last month.

Read more: RRR Makes India Proud Again, Gets BAFTA Longlist Nomination; Gangubai Kathiawadi Out of Race

Director Rohit Shetty had a minor accident on the sets of his upcoming series Indian Police Force but assured fans that it is nothing to be worried about. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sidharth Malhotra and the crew of the series to give an update about his health. In the picture, Rohit had a bandage wrapped around his right hand. It was reported that Rohit was shooting an action sequence in Ramoji Film City when he injured his fingers. He was rushed to a hospital immediately. His spokesperson confirmed that the accident took place but he was back on sets soon after.

Read more: Rohit Shetty Sports Bandage On Hand After Indian Police Force Accident, Assures ‘Nothing to Worry’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has come forward to help the family of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. An official statement from Meer Foundation read, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Donates Money To Mother of Delhi’s Kanjhawala Accident Case Victim

Read all the Latest Movies News here