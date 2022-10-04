Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Urges Fans to Not Use This Dialogue to Poke Fun

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has made a strong start at the box office. The film hit the big screen on September 30. With positive reviews from moviegoers, Kantara saw a two-fold increase in its collections on day 2. On day 4, the film collected Rs 4.5 crore, taking the total collection thus far to Rs. 19 crore. Let’s take a look at how the film has performed so far:

Day 1- 2.5 crore

Day 2-4.5 crore

Day 3- 7.5 crore

Day 4- 4.5 crore

The success of Kantara prompted Rishab Shetty to do an Instagram live. In the live session, the actor-turned-director urged fans and moviegoers to not imitate the dog and his dialogues. He said that in one of the sequences God yells ‘O’ and it should not be used for fun.

Top showsha video

Rishab said that this word cannot be said randomly. To quote Shetty, “Worshiping God is our culture. Kantara is a story of our soil. This folk song and movie should reach children. Please bring your kids to the movie. It’s not just a South movie but is made for everyone. I saw after watching the movie, the audience outside the theatres were using the word O in different ways. Please don’t do this. It’s not like any other movie dialogue.”

Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad play key roles in Kantara. The audience loved the script, performances, music, and cinematography. Rishabh Shetty will next be seen in Bell Bottom 2. The film, directed by Jayatheertha, will be released on October 17.

Shetty has three films, Rudraprayag, Laughing Buddha, and Nathuram, lined up next.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here