Kantara Actor Rishabh Shetty Meets AB de Villiers; Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans Go Crazy

Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s popularity has massively skyrocketed after the phenomenal success of his recent film Kantara, which is still ruling the box office even after one month of its release. Rishabh, who has been travelling for the promotional campaign of Kantara across the country, on Thursday met decorated South Africa cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers.

Rishabh Shetty took to his Instagram account to share a video with AB de Villiers, where he is seen giving a shout-out to Kantara. “It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru,” Rishabh captioned the video.

RCB fans couldn’t keep calm as they saw their favourite cricket star’s video with Rishabh. In November 2021, AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been doing exceptionally well at the box office ever since it arrived in cinemas on September 30. The Kannada film, which stars and has been directed by Rishab Shetty, has reportedly earned over Rs 300 crore globally.

The movie, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on October 14, has been getting appreciation from all quarters. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had lauded Rishabh Shetty and even compared him to the demigod figure in Kantara. “In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget filmmakers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections.”

