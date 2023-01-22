Kantara Fame Sapthami Says Kannada Films Are Her Priority Ahead of Bollywood Debut With The Vaccine War

Kantara actress Sapthamo Gowda is currently shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War in Hyderabad but the actress says that Kannada films are her priority. The actress will be making her Bollywood debut with the Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar starrer film. Talking about the films she looks forward to doing, she said, “If any project appeals to me, I am happy to be a part of it. But I am always looking for Kannada film projects and that is my priority. I like the language. I have also signed a Kannada film called Kaali."

She also revealed that Vivek Agnihotri watched Kantara and spoke to the director Rishab Shetty. Hindustan Times quoted her as saying, “Vivek sir watched Kantara and spoke to Rishab Shetty sir. He mentioned that I’d be perfect for a character in his next. Rishab sir gave him my contact and Vivek sir called me and offered the role. He said, ‘I’ll be glad if you’d be a part of this film’. I got on board immediately. I was briefed about my character and a script was sent over to me soon. And just like that, I made my Bollywood debut.”

She also shared that there are no lead characters in the film. Talking of the language barrier, she further added that Vivek Agnihotri has helped her to get her lines and accent right. “He told me that I can learn the lines in Kannada or English, but I just have to make sure the sentiments are conveyed. It’s not the line that matters, but the emotion it carries. He said that my eyes have to speak more than my dialogues and that has stuck by me. He has been very supportive,” she shared.

