Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda Shares Her Experience Of Working In The Vaccine War

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda gained recognition after the massive success of her Kannada film Kantara. The actress is now all set to feature in a Bollywood film. Sapthami will soon appear in the film The Vaccine War, directed by The Kashmir Files fame Vivek Agnihotri.

Sapthami, whose portrayal of a forest officer caught between her duty and her obligations towards her village in Kantara was loved by fans, recently spoke to News18 Kannada Digital on working in The Vaccine War. She revealed that she had been approached for the film even before the release of Kantara. Calling Vivek an amazing director, Sapthami said that she learned a lot from both him and his wife Pallavi Joshi.

The actress, who completed shooting for the film recently, was given a souvenir by the team of The Vaccine war. The souvenir was a small but beautiful Nataraj idol. Sapthami shared the image of the Nataraj idol on her Instagram stories and thanked Vivek and the rest of the team, calling it a great experience working with them.

The shooting for The Vaccine War took place in Hyderabad. Sapthami has now returned to Bengaluru, after completing her schedule. The film is said to be released in 11 languages. Recently, Vivek had revealed that his wife Pallavi had suffered a minor accident on the sets of the film, where a car had run over her foot. As per reports, she continued to shoot despite her injury. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15.

