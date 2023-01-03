CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kantara and She Star Kishore Kumar G's Twitter Account Suspended
Kantara and She Star Kishore Kumar G's Twitter Account Suspended

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 09:30 IST

Bengaluru, India

Actor Kishore Kumar G in a still from Kantara.

Actor Kishore Kumar G in a still from Kantara.

South actor Kishore Kumar G is also an activist, especially on farmers' problems, and is well-known for expressing his views.

The Twitter account of popular South Indian actor Kishore Kumar G, known for his roles in the Netflix series She and the latest Kannada blockbuster She, has been suspended. The actor is also an activist, especially on farmers’ problems, and is well-known for expressing his views without any fear of the establishment striking back.

It is this forthrightness that attracts people to his tweets, but he hasn’t yet responded to the suspension of his Twitter account.

Kishore had earlier supported the controversial statement of actress Sai Pallavi equating the killings of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims. He had questioned the media for attacking the doctor-turned-multiple-award-winning actress and asked journalists whether it was a crime for film personalities to have an opinion on social issues.

The actor, who played a main antagonist (a police officer) against Rishab Shetty in the superhit ‘Kantara’, has spoken up against superstitions.

On ‘Kantara’, he had stated that like all good movies, it has transcended the boundaries of caste, religion and language, and united people. It is creating awareness through entertainment. If cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, even a big film will be the biggest defeat of humanity, he stated.

Kishore also played the main antagonist Nayak in the two seasons of the popular web series She on Netflix. He gained popularity for portraying the character of Veerappan in the Kannada film Attahasa in 2013.

(With IANS inputs)

first published:January 03, 2023, 09:06 IST
last updated:January 03, 2023, 09:30 IST
