Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishabh Shetty's Magnum Opus Surpasses Yash's KGF in Karnataka

Kantara is the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, stars Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda feature in supporting roles.

Now the film has added another feather to its cap as the Rishabh Shetty’s magnum opus has now surpassed Yash’s blockbuster KGF and KGF 2’s collections in Karnataka.

Kantara has raked in Rs 111 crore approximately so far in Karnataka, with Rs 14 crore in the fourth weekend, which is double of the full fourth week of KGF 2. Due to the Diwali weekend, the film got a boost at the collections. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs 170 crore. It will be crossing the Rs 200 crore mark before the end of the fourth week, according to Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, the film has also raked in Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating Yash-starrer KGF.



Rishab Shetty had recently reacted to all the love his film has received. He had said, “The people of India are sentimental. They love stories rooted in our culture and ethos. Filmmakers elsewhere thought that such desi stories will not work and they should make something with more western sensibilities, films that are more commercial in nature. However, audience kuch aur hi soch rahi hai (is thinking something else). They want grounded, rooted, regional village, realistic stories on the silver screen.”

Kantara involves culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. A human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebellion who works against nature. A loop leads to war between villagers and evil forces. Set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, Kantara’s cinematography was handled by Arvind S. Kashyap, with B. Ajaneesh Loknath scoring music for the film and the action sequences were choreographed by the action director Vikram More. The production design was handled by debutant, Dharani Gange Putra.Besides Rishabh Shetty, the film also starred Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G., Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Swaraj Sheety and many more prominent actors.

