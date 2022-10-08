Kantara Box Office Collection: The Rishab Shetty Directorial Crosses 50-Crore Mark

Rishab Shetty’s small-budget film Kantara is witnessing a dream run at the box office despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather on the big screen. With an average start on its opening day, the Kannada film picked up momentum from its second day after it basked in rave reviews from audiences and film critics alike. The action thriller, which was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores, managed to gross over Rs 50 crores within seven days of its release.

Kantara continues to have a strong run not only in India but also internationally. The film’s collection saw a jump in its second week in the US and Australia. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kantara’s second Friday collection was higher than its first-day collection overseas. The Rishab Shetty-starrer collected around $425K (Rs 3.50 crores) in its opening weekend and is expected to surpass $700k (Rs 5.75 cores) by the end of this week.

Upon garnering an exceptional response from audiences across the globe, the makers of Kantara decided to dub the Kannada film in Hindi. The Hindi trailer for the action thriller will be dropped on October 9. Director Rishab Shetty announced the same on Twitter a few days ago.

“Get ready to be enchanted by the divinity. Witness and feel the power of the divine. #Kantara Hindi Trailer to be launched on Oct 9th at 9:10 AM,” read the caption of his announcement tweet.

Alongside Rishab Shetty, the star cast of Kantara also boasts of Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Naveen Padli, and Prakash Thuminad in prominent roles. The Kannada film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

The superhit film’s hair-raising music has been scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath. While Arvind S Kashyap was roped in to carry out its cinematography, KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty were at the helm of editing.

