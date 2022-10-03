Kantara Box Office Collection: The Rishab Shetty-Starrer Opens To A Strong Start

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which hit the theatres on September 30, is having an impressive run at the box office. On Day 2, Kantara managed to collect over Rs 7 crore despite competing with two big films on the big screen. On October 1, Kantara saw an almost two-fold increase in its box office collection. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film’s collection witnessed a jump on its second day after grossing Rs 4.6 crore on its opening day.

On the third day, the Rishab Shetty directorial raked in Rs 8.5 crore. Thus, the net collection of Kantara’s opening weekend stands at approximately Rs 19 crore with a gross collection of around Rs 22.3 crores.

Kantara features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in pivotal roles. The film’s direction, screenplay, performances, music and cinematography have been widely lauded by audiences and critics alike. Superstar Prabhas also lauded Kantara on Instagram. The Adipurush wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you’ll all success!”

The film’s production house shared a snippet of Prabhas’s Instagram post on Twitter and wrote, “Really appreciate the gesture, #Prabhas sir. Truly humbled that you liked the movie. We really can’t keep calm for #Salaar now.”

Kantara clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 at the box office. The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is an adventure-thriller that focuses on a small village situated on the southern coast of Karnataka.

Along with direction, Rishab also plays the lead role in this Kannada film. Rishab’s performance as Shiva has been singled out as one of the main contributors to the success of Kantara by the masses.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty will next appear in Bell Bottom 2, directed by Jayatheertha. The movie will hit cinema halls on October 17. Apart from Bell Bottom 2, Rishab also has Rudraprayag, Laughing Buddha and Nathuram in his kitty.

