Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty Opens Up About Making Films in Other Languages, Says 'Karnataka Meri Karmbhoomi...'

Rishab Shetty became a household name after the release of his film Kantara. Now, speaking at the Internation Film Festival of India (IFFI), during a session titled Representing Cultural Diversity and Identifying New Markets, the actor-director said that Karnataka is his birthplace and he wants to make more films there. Kantara was dubbed in five languages after its release. Talking about it, he also said that there is no formula for a pan-Indian film.

When asked if he would do films in languages other than Kannada, he said, as quoted by ETimes, “Main Kannada film karna chahta hoon. (I want to do Kannada films). Across the country and even the world, people have transcended the language barrier and watched Kantara, and showered me with so much love and respect, but I’ve come from the Karnataka film industry and Kannada people have given me a platform to tell my stories. Karnataka meri karmbhoomi hai aur main udhar hi films karna chahta hoon. If my film in Kannada language reaches people in other states – be it Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam then I’ll dub the film and release it."

Talking about selecting subjects for his film, he added, “I don’t think much about the subject of the film. I even read very less. I was a below-average student in a Kannada medium school and you all are asking me to speak in English so I was wondering if should I speak in English or not? Main sota (sleep) bhi Kannada mein hoon aur khata bhi Kannada mein hoon. Main sab Kannada mein karta hoon. To choose the subject of my film, I observe what is happening in society and around us, what is the political scenario, and what are the discussions going around, and then I take inspiration from that. Yeh sab zyada sochta hoon main aur society se kuch lekar film mein dikhane ki koshish karta hoon."

Kantara recently had its OTT premiere. It is now streaming on Prime Videos.

