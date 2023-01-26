Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty to Make Malayalam Debut With Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban? Here's What We Know

Superstar Mohanlal will be joining hands with director Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time in the upcoming film Malaikottai Valiban. The film has created a lot of buzz already and going by the latest reports, Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty might be a part of this film. If the actor comes aboard, this will mark his first Malayali film.

According to a report in PinkVilla, Rishab has been approached to make a cameo in Mohanlal’s film. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers yet. The film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait and Katha Nandi. The film was announced in October last year and is produced by Shibu Baby John’s John & Mary Creative.

Speaking of Mohanlal, the 62-year-old has a good lineup of films. Besdies Malaikottai Valiban, he has also been roped in for Jeethu Joseph’s action thriller Ram. He is also a part of another fantasy film titled Barroz, helmed by the actor himself.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has been making headlines for a long time for the immense success of his film Kantara. The Kannada film broke numerous box office records in India and made over Rs 400 crore worldwide. Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda play prominent parts in Kantara. The story of Kantara is based on folklore, beliefs, and land rights issues.

Several south stars and Bollywood stars have openly praised the film.

After the immense success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is working on the second part of his film. However, it will be a prequel instead of a sequel. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said the actor-director has already started working on Kantara 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Vijay said, “He (Shetty) plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year."

