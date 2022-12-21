Kantara For Oscars: Rishab Shetty Film Eyes Academy Awards Nomination; Will RRR, Kantara Make The Cut?

Kantara for Oscars: It seems like we might not have one but two Indian films at the Oscars in 2023. With SS Rajamouli’s RRR already eyeing to nab as many nominations as possible and rallying for Oscars for months now, it seems like Rishab Shetty’s Kantara could also be eyeing a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Hombale Productions, the team behind Kantara, has confirmed they are eyeing the Oscars.

Speaking with IndiaToday.in, Hombale Productions founder Vijay Kirgandur confirmed they’ve submitted the film for the Oscars. “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come," he said. “Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well," he added.

The Kannada film has emerged as one of the biggest pan-India films of the year. The film was not only celebrated in Kannada-speaking circles but broke boundaries and caught everyone’s attention in non-Kannada-speaking spaces. It would be a moment of pride for India if RRR and Kantara manage to nab Oscar nominations.

Back in October, SS Rajamouli’s directorial was submitted for 14 categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign. These include Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor for Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture. The film has already received much recognition at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominations.

As the Critics Choice Awards announced their 2023 nominations, RRR landed nods for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). In the Best Picture category, RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

Read all the Latest Movies News here