Kantara Hindi BO Week 3: Rishab Shetty Film Gives Tough Fight To Diwali Releases; Collects Rs 38.55 Cr

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is continuing to make waves at the box office and how! With a box office trend that very few films have experienced in recent years, Kantara has been fortunate enough to witness and experience it. The film, as per producers Hombale, has become the most-watched film in the state of Karnataka. And that’s not all as the film is trending phenomenally in its dubbed versions. Kantara’s third third-week numbers comfortably edge past the first week numbers and this is despite stiff competition from big Diwali releases like Ram Setu, Thank God, Black Adam and others.

Speaking of Kantara’s Hindi version breakdown, if we talk about the third weekend, the movie’s total collection accounts for Rs 38.55 crores. The movie is expected to perform well in the coming weeks too, owing to the word of mouth and positive reviews of the film. The film is recording higher numbers than its first day and it can be expected that it’ll see a strong trend over the fourth weekend too, as it gets more performing screens.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the movie’s collection. He wrote, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* is giving a tough fight to #Diwali releases [#RamSetu, #ThankGod, #BlackAdam]… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 38.55 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Speaking of the film’s original version, Diwali holidays have given another life to the film which was already on a historic trend, recording double-digit numbers on all three weekdays. Kantara crossed the Rs. 200 crores gross mark at the Indian box office yesterday, becoming only the second Sandalwood film ever to do so. The film has collected Rs. 62 crores approx in six days of the fourth week, with the full week expected to be around Rs. 70-72 crores, which will hardly be any drop from the previous week, despite having multiple new releases.

In Karnataka, the film has collected Rs. 126 crores approx to date, with Rs. 28 crores coming from six days of the fourth week. The fourth week will be crossing the Rs. 30 crores mark, when no film has even grossed Rs. 10 crores in the fourth week. There is still no slowing down in sight for the movie yet, it shall go past Rs. 150 crores mark quite comfortably. KGF 2 looked like a long shot at the beginning of fourth week but now it looks almost achievable, though that will depend on how the film holds after the holiday period.

Kantara is witnessing a dream run at the box office. With an average start on its opening day, the Kannada film picked up momentum from its second day after getting positive reviews from audiences and film critics alike. The action thriller, which was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores, managed to gross over Rs 50 crores within seven days of its release.

