Kantara Hindi Box Office Day 1: Rishab Shetty Film Beats Rocketry, GodFather, Opens at Rs 1.27 Cr

Rishab Shetty’s cinematic marvel Kantara is continuing to rake in moolah at the box office! The movie garnered rave reviews when it first hit the theatres on September 30. The film’s unique storyline helped it emerge as a big hit at the box office. Kantara was released in Hindi as well on October 14, and was received well by the audience. In fact, the Rishab Shetty-directed Kannada action drama Kantara seems unstoppable at the box office. The actor-filmmaker has scored a big hit with Kantara, so much so that the movie has surpassed the first-day collections of films like Rocketry, God Father and Vikram.

Kantara has taken a fair opening in Hindi and has collected Rs 1.27 crore on the first day of the release of its Hindi version. This is a very good start for a film of Kannada origin with a local flavour and a completely fresh face for the audience. The start is better than Rocketry (1.25 crore) and Godfather in Hindi. The start is also better than Vikram. Notably, all these three films were aided by the presence of big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan respectively. However, Kantara has no such big face.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced Kantara’s first-day collection (Hindi).

“#Kantara *#Hindi version* opens better than recent dubbed films… Picked up pace towards the evening… #Maharashtra leads, North circuits low… Dependenton Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 1.27 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC,” tweeted Taran.

Last week, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep penned a long appreciation post for Kantara team and Rishabh Shetty and thanked them for believing in a subject like this. Kiccha also gave a shout-out to Rishabh for his “fantabulous performance” in the movie. He also praised music director Ajaneesh B Loknath for his commendable score in the film.

Kantara is witnessing a dream run at the box office despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather on the big screen. With an average start on its opening day, the Kannada film picked up momentum from its second day after getting positive reviews from audiences and film critics alike. The action thriller, which was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores, managed to gross over Rs 50 crores within seven days of its release.

