Kantara Hindi Box Office: Rishabh Shetty Film Earns Rs 30 Cr in 2 Weeks, Gives Tough Fight to Ram Setu

The dubbed Hindi version of Kannada movie Kantara has set the box office on fire. Kantara (Hindi) was released in theatres on October 14 after widespread acclaim and a positive word of mouth its original version received down South. The film has been giving a tough fight to Bollywood heavyweights like Ram Setu and Thank God and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson’s latest outing Black Adam.

The film’s Hindi version has managed to earn over Rs 29.85 crore in two weeks, according to a report in Pinkvilla. Kantara (Hindi) minted Rs. 2.35 crore nett on its second Thursday, taking its overall total to Rs. 29.85 crore in 14 days. According to the report, the Hindi opening of Kantara was around 30 percent of Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurana, and its lifetime total may well be more than double of what Doctor G went on to do in its full run.

Earlier this week, megastar Rajnikanth showered praises on Rishab Shetty and the entire cast and crew of Kantara and tweeted, “’The unknown is more than the known,’ no one could have said this better in cinema than Homable Films’ Kantara. You gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.” Prior to Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati also praised the film.

Kantara has also surpassed Yash’s blockbuster KGF and KGF 2 as the most watched film in Karnataka. However, KGF: Chapter 2 remains to be the highest-grossing film in Karnataka. Kantara is an action thriller film by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who has also directed the movie. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in key roles.

