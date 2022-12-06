Kantara Hindi on OTT: Rishab Shetty Starrer To Release On Netflix On This Date

Rishab Shetty’s cinematic marvel Kantara is finally set to stream in Hindi and we can’t keep calm! The movie which has broken all the barriers at the box office is finally set to stream on Netflix and Rishab Shetty made the big announcement himself in an interesting video.

The film is set to stream on Netflix from December 9 in Hindi. In a clip posted on his official Instagram handle, the actor is seen talking about the film’s premiere in Hindi after a couple of fans on social media, and in person ask him the question.

He wrote, “Rishab Shetty has finally answered the question “When is Kantara coming in Hindi?”, and we couldn’t be more excited! Kantara is coming to Netflix in Hindi on December 9th ."

Check out the post here:

Soon after the clip was shared, the film’s fans took to the comments section to appreciate the move. While one fan wrote, “Kantara on Netflix?? Netflix is honoured.♥️," another commented, “Smart move Netflix first RRR( Hindi ) and now kantara ." A third social media user wrote, “Eagerly waiting for Hindi version ."

Recently, Kantara made the headlines for the restoration of the song ‘Varaha Roopam’. A Kerala court on Saturday returned the complaint filed by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Ltd (MPPCL) against Hombale Films, the makers of the blockbuster Kannada movie, in connection with the copyright dispute regarding the use of the track.

The Palakkad Principal District and Sessions Court returned the plaint on the basis that it’s the Kozhikode District Court that has jurisdiction as the registered office of the plaintiff, MPPCL is in Kozhikode, according to Bar and Bench.

Rishab Shetty also took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans. He wrote, “We have won the Varaharupam case with the blessings of God and people. We are going to change the song on OTT platform very soon considering people’s request." (sic)

Previously, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. While fans were thrilled to watch the film online, they were disappointed to see the changes that were made to the song Varaha Roopam, owing to the legal matter. In the OTT version, famous Varaha Roopam song was shortchanged as a Kerala-based band Thaikudam Bridge had sought a legal action against the makers for allegedly copying its song ‘Navarasam,’ released over five years ago. It filed a suit before the Kozhikode District court. Subsequently, MPPCL, which is the copyright holder of ‘Navarasam’ filed a suit before Palakkad District court.

However, the Kozhikode District Court dismissed the band’s plea, stating that the suit by Thaikkudam Bridge was not maintainable. On December 1, the Kerala High Court stayed this order.

