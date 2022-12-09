Movie Release, Review LIVE Updates: Salaam Venky Fails to Impress; Blurr, Vadh Get Mixed Response; Kantara Hindi OTT Release Steals Show

Read more

Will Smith's latest film 'Emancipation' has dropped on Apple TV.

Salaam Venky, also starring Vishal Jethwa, has received a huge shout-out from Ajay Devgn, who took to his social media account to praise Kajol’s performance in the film. Along with an appreciation post, he shared a glamorous pic of Kajol posing in a red saree. His review read: “To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.” Meanwhile, his caption for the post read, “Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special.” The film revolves around the life of a mother and her son, Venky, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It’s directed by Revathy.

Meanwhile, Blurr revolves around Gayatri (Taapsee), who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. The film, which is now available to stream on ZEE5, has opened to mixed response. News18 Showsha’s review of Blurr reads: “Blurr had the potential of being a great film despite it being a remake but it falls short in its unsteady execution.”

Vadh, on the other hand, is a story of a couple – schoolmaster Manjunath and his wife Manju, who sent their son to America only to learn he does not care about them. Therefore, they are left with no other option but to try to make a living back home. However, there’s a twist. They soon become a part of a murder mystery. The film has dropped on SonyLIV today and has been garnering decent reviews.

